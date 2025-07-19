Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 231 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.