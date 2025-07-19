Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after acquiring an additional 670,699 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.64.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

