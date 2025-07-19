Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 7.9%

FBCG stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

