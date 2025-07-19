Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

SCHI stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $23.21.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

