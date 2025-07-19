Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

