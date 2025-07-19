Larson Financial Group LLC Has $290,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 513,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 102,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.59.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

