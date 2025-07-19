Larson Financial Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Carvana by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Carvana by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $16,751,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,616.37. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,001,515 shares of company stock valued at $661,862,748 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Trading Up 0.3%

CVNA stock opened at $347.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.05. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.