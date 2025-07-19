Larson Financial Group LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 60,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

