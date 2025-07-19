Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 6,510 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 146.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 193,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 185,645 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.25.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.