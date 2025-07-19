Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%
VEU stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
