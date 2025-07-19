Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VEU stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.