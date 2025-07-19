Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 167 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $432.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.69 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

