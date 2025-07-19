Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 580.87 ($7.80) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.81). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 578.85 ($7.77), with a volume of 1,897,872 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 610.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 580.87. The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

