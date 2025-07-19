Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $479.76 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

