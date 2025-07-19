Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

