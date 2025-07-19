KeyCorp Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $100.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.