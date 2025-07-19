Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $35.88 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.16% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $35,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after purchasing an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,611,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

