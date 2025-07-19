Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $25.14 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $25,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.28.

RTX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.68. 5,922,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,771. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.62 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The company has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

