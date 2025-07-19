Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,331,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average is $189.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.