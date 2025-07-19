Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 70,380 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,380 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $32,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,415,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 229,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,756 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 7,790,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,913. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

