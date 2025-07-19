JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $155.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $186.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $648,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

