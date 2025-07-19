Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of JHG opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,242,000 after buying an additional 1,399,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,233.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 815,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

