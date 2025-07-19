iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 150,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

