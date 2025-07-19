iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Reduced by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 10.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,099,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.18. 625,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,439. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $346.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.