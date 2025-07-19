iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $10.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,957. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

