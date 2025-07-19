iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $33.86. 4,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITDE. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

