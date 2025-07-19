iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stock Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,120,000 after buying an additional 286,730 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

IDEV stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

