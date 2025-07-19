Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.6% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $561.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

