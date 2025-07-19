Insider Selling: ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 4,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $83,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,490. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ReposiTrak Stock Down 1.3%
NYSE TRAK opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.19 million, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.51. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48.
ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
About ReposiTrak
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
