Insider Selling: ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 4,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $83,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,490. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ReposiTrak Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE TRAK opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.19 million, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.51. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48.

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReposiTrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ReposiTrak Inc. ( NYSE:TRAK Free Report ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ReposiTrak worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

