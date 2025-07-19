Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Buys C$26,678.25 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,678.25.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.3%
NXR.UN opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market cap of C$538.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
