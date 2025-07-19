Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Buys C$26,678.25 in Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,678.25.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.3%

NXR.UN opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market cap of C$538.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.