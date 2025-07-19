Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Acquires 494 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Susan J. Ellspermann bought 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,002.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,890.84. This represents a 4.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GABC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 11,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.