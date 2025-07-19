Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 43 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter bought 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($202.59).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Simon Carter purchased 30,115 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £105,101.35 ($141,075.64).

On Friday, June 27th, Simon Carter acquired 43,822 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £164,770.72 ($221,168.75).

On Monday, June 16th, Simon Carter acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($202.07).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Simon Carter bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($201.99).

British Land stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 370.80. British Land Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 328.20 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 467.80 ($6.28).

British Land ( LON:BLND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

