Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 43 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter bought 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($202.59).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 11th, Simon Carter purchased 30,115 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £105,101.35 ($141,075.64).
- On Friday, June 27th, Simon Carter acquired 43,822 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 376 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £164,770.72 ($221,168.75).
- On Monday, June 16th, Simon Carter acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($202.07).
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Simon Carter bought 38 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($201.99).
British Land Trading Up 2.0%
British Land stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 370.80. British Land Company PLC has a one year low of GBX 328.20 ($4.41) and a one year high of GBX 467.80 ($6.28).
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.