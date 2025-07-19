Insider Buying: Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) Insider Purchases 430,000 Shares of Stock

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD – Get Free Report) insider David Ward purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,750.00 ($6,980.52).
Adavale Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16.
About Adavale Resources
