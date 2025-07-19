Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 4,519 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

