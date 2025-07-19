Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $846,000 Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Progressive by 23.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,450,948. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $208.13 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.63.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

