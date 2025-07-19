Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $499,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.06. 7,173,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957,715. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

