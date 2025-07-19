Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $848,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,717.28. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.