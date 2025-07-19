HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 853.88 ($11.46) and traded as high as GBX 934.10 ($12.54). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 932.30 ($12.51), with a volume of 18,706,379 shares changing hands.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.89) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 884.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 853.88. The company has a market capitalization of £208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

