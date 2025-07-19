Head-To-Head Review: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) vs. Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 37.29% 21.24% 16.91% NET Power N/A -22.52% -7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and NET Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $45.52 million 3.44 $16.30 million $0.47 9.09 NET Power $250,000.00 2,453.58 -$49.19 million ($2.06) -1.36

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alvopetro Energy and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 NET Power 1 0 1 1 2.67

NET Power has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Summary

NET Power beats Alvopetro Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.