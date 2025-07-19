Head to Head Contrast: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) vs. W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. W.P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. City Office REIT pays out -61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W.P. Carey pays out 185.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and W.P. Carey has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W.P. Carey has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $171.13 million 1.27 -$17.68 million ($0.65) -8.31 W.P. Carey $1.58 billion 8.53 $460.84 million $1.94 31.78

This table compares City Office REIT and W.P. Carey”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

W.P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and W.P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -11.11% -2.98% -1.28% W.P. Carey 26.66% 5.02% 2.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for City Office REIT and W.P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 W.P. Carey 1 7 2 0 2.10

W.P. Carey has a consensus price target of $104.22, indicating a potential upside of 69.03%. Given W.P. Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W.P. Carey is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of W.P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of W.P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W.P. Carey beats City Office REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

