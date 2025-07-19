Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Harmonic Drive Systems Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

About Harmonic Drive Systems

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

