Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,544 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Glacier Bancorp worth $60,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,092,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 115,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 126,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,923,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,123,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,062,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

