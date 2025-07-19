GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.91 ($0.09). 1,324,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,106,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

GCM Resources Stock Down 6.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of £17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.73.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

