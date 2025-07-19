Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.19. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 20,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

