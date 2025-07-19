Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.85 and traded as high as $22.01. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 351,295 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 58.90% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 67.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.