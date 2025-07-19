Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBRT. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

FBRT stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 77.38, a current ratio of 77.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $860.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.82%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

