Fountainhead AM LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fountainhead AM LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,152.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 126,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.27. 745,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,632. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.72.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

