Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 18,050 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $111.87. 6,600,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,625. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $108.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

