Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,987,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 340,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 115,243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103,535 shares during the period.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. 172,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,563. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/14 – 07/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.