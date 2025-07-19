Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,987,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 340,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 115,243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103,535 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. 172,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,563. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

