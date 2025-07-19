Fountainhead AM LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $22,462,974.65. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,089.85. The trade was a 37.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.74. 3,383,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (up from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

