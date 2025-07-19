Fountainhead AM LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $708.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $647.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

